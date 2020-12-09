'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical' puts the humbug in the holidays

Veteran Broadway and TV star Matthew Morrison brought the green curmudgeon to life in a televised production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" on NBC.

Having brought back the live musical event, NBC offers a scaled-back Christmas confection with "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" -- a not-live (and not-very-good) stage production, starring Matthew Morrison ("Glee") as you-know-who, or rather, he-knows-Whos.

Staged at the Troubadour Theater in London, the presentation was playful, colorful and visually inventive, from the storybook backgrounds to having Morrison's Grinch break the fourth wall early on, demonstrating his cruelty by insulting the home audience's ugly couches. Take that, America.

The songs, though, are unmemorable, other than the few cribbed from the original animated classic. And even with a whole lot of commercials padding out the two hours, the show felt bloated and flat, with scant sense of the magic in all the fluff employed to flesh out the Grinch's journey from Christmas-stealing curmudgeon to his the spirit-of-the-holiday epiphany.

The staging hands off the narrator duties to an older version of the Grinch's dog Max (Denis O'Hare), played by Booboo Stewart (Disney's "Descendants") as a younger mutt.

The show, of course, felt aimed heavily at the younger part of a family audience, with the hope that parents would be happy to share a theatrical-style experience with them, especially now.