Dave Chappelle says Netflix removed 'Chappelle's Show' from service at his request

Comedian Dave Chappelle is lauding Netflix for taking down 'Chappelle's Show,' which he says was added to the platform without his approval.

"Chappelle's Show" is no longer on Netflix, and Dave Chappelle is happy about it.

The comedian on Tuesday opened up in a video posted to Instagram about the streaming service's move, which he says came at his request.

In his video, Chappelle acknowledges that the contract he signed with ViacomCBS allows for his show to stream without additional payment to him -- the creator, star and executive producer -- he takes issue with the approach.

"They (ViacomCBS) didn't have to pay me because I signed the contract," Chappelle said. "But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal because I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn't think so either. That's why I like working for Netflix."

CNN has reached out to ViacomCBS for comment.

When reached by CNN, Netflix had no comment.

"Chappelle's Show" began streaming on Netflix on November 1 and was removed recently.

Chappelle has been part of the Netflix fold since 2016, when the streamer announced it had struck a lucrative three-special deal with the comedian. That deal was eventually expanded.