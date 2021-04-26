Daniel Kaluuya mentioned his mom's sex life in his Oscars speech. She was not impressed

"My mom met dad, they had sex. It's amazing," Daniel Kaluuya said on stage, making his mother squirm after he won the best supporting actor Oscar.

For centuries, parents have been the uncontested masters of embarrassment, but at Sunday night's Academy Awards, Daniel Kaluuya struck a blow for the younger generation, making his mother squirm.

The 32-year-old Briton won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in biographical drama "Judas and the Black Messiah," and, like any good son, he decided his acceptance speech was the perfect opportunity to discuss his parents' sex life.

"You got to celebrate life, man! We're breathing, walking, it's incredible. It's incredible. Like, it's incredible," he told the audience and the millions watching from home. "My mom met dad, they had sex. It's amazing."

As the camera cut to his mother, Damalie Namusoke, in the Oscars audience at the BFI in London, her face showed confusion, fury and then sheer humiliation as she put he head in her hands.