Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci light up the end-of-life drama in 'Supernova'

The premise of "Supernova" couldn't be simpler, as a longtime couple grapples with the dire challenge of early-onset dementia. Having that duo played by Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, happily, elevates the material, in a small but poignant story about love, loss and letting go.

Firth's Sam and Tucci's Tusker have been together for decades, and they're introduced on a cross-country trek in a beat-up old camper. It's what amounts to a last hurrah, with Tusker having pushed his partner to perform a piano recital, stopping to see family along the way.

Both are keenly aware that the hourglass is running out on the life they've known. Tusker's condition is gradually worsening, with occasional moments where he wanders off or struggles to articulate thoughts. He's mostly fine now, but his inevitable deterioration -- and the unwelcome prospect of "becoming a passenger" in his own body, as he says -- looms like a shadow over them.

As for Sam, the trip is dogged by the fact that he'll soon be a full-time caretaker, a role to which he has committed himself that nevertheless scares him. "You're not supposed to mourn someone while they're still here," Tusker observes, summing up Sam's uncomfortable plight.