Chrissy Teigen: I was a troll and I'm so sorry

Reflecting on it in her Medium piece, Teigen wrote, "As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced."

"I'm truly ashamed of them," Teigen wrote. "As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?"

According to Teigen, there are "more than just a few" people she needs to publicly apologize to and she says she's been reaching out to some of the people she was mean to privately.

Those people, she wrote, "needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor."

"I was a troll, full stop," Teigen said. "And I am so sorry."

The backlash on social media has been massive and resulted in Teigen tweeting an apology May 12.

In the piece published Monday, Teigen wrote, "I want to go a little further here, thinking of those I've hurt and friends I've disappointed" with what she called her "snark at some celebrities" that she did via "jokes, random observations."