Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor' after controversial interview

"To the Black community, to the BIPOC community: I am so sorry. My words were harmful. I am listening, and I truly apologize for my ignorance and any pain it caused you," Harrison wrote.

"I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the people from these communities who I've had enlightening conversations with over the past few days, and I am so grateful to those who have reached out to help me on my path to anti-racism."

Kirkconnell, in an Instagram post Thursday night, wrote that "her ignorance was racist" and that she "didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn't excuse them."

She apologized to the communities and individuals her actions harmed and offended, and wrote that she is "ashamed about my lack of education."

"I don't think one apology means that I deserve your forgiveness, but rather I hope I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions," she wrote.

Harrison did not say how long he would be stepping aside.