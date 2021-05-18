Charles Grodin, 'Midnight Run' and 'The Heartbreak Kid' star, dead at 86

The actor became a favorite guest of the latenight talk shows, where he affected a haughty personality, with dozens of appearances with Johnny Carson and David Letterman. Later, Grodin tried hosting a talk show himself on CNBC, and also became an author, writing a number of books, beginning in 1989 with "It Would Be So Nice If You Weren't Here: My Journey Through Show Business."

Grodin explained that he stumbled on his hostile talk-show persona after following Diana Ross on "The Tonight Show." He then continued to hone that act, and hosts -- especially Letterman -- were delighted to play along.

On stage, Grodin starred with Ellen Burstyn in the Broadway play "Same Time, Next Year," about a couple carrying on an annual affair. He also directed and wrote plays, and won an Emmy in 1977 as one of the writers on a Paul Simon TV special.

Born in Pittsburgh, Grodin studied acting at the University of Miami before moving to New York and studying under the famed acting coach Lee Strasberg.

"Hollywood is an industry the same way General Motors is an industry," Grodin said once in an interview. "And if you've been doing it for as long as I have you know that."