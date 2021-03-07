Bruno Mars defends himself against cultural appropriation accusations

"What Bruno Mars does, is he takes pre-existing work and he just completely, word-for-word recreates it, extrapolates it," Sensei said. "He does not create it, he does not improve upon it, he does not make it better."

Interview host Charlamagne tha God pressed Mars on whether this criticism ever gets to him.

"It comes with the gig," Mars said. "There's real merit to what people are saying about Black entertainers not getting their flowers."

Mars shared that he wears his heart on his sleeve and hopes other artists will take inspiration from his work the way he's taken inspiration from others.

"I hope that later on, down the road, there's going to be a band that's taking what we did and flipping that, and freaking that, and putting their own spin on it -- because if they don't, then what was the point of us doing this?"

CNN's Deena Zaru contributed to this report.