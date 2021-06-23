Britney Spears speaks out against 'abusive' conservatorship: 'I just want my life back'

"I never had a say in my schedule. They always told me I had to do this," Spears said.

Spears also addressed why she has not brought up these issues on social media.

"I thought I might become happy because I've been in denial." she said. "I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it til' you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth, ok. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and i'm depressed."

Spears said that she wants to hire an attorney of her choosing, since her current counsel, Samuel Ingham III was court appointed in 2008.

She pleaded with judge to take her concerns seriously.

"The last time I spoke to you...made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter, like nothing had been done to me, like you thought I was lying," Spears said. "I want to be heard. I'm telling you this again so that maybe you understand the depth and degree and the damage...I want and deserve changes going forward."

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," she added.

Spears also said that she wants to start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.