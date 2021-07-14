Britney Spears' hearing will determine what's next in her conservatorship battle

Spears mother, Lynne Spears, and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed briefs with the court to argue she has the right to have her own lawyer.

"Often in conservatorships, judges appoint a lawyer to represent a conservatee without allowing the person under conservatorship any say in this decision," the ACLU said in a statement announcing it has filed an amicus brief in the case to support her right to select her own attorney.

An amicus brief involves a person with a strong interest in a case but is not a party to the case. In the brief, the ACLU and disability rights organizations argue that the right to choose one's own attorney is a core element of the Sixth Amendment right to counsel, and people under a conservatorship are entitled to that right.

"Britney Spears has said that she wants to pick her own lawyer and the court should respect that wish," said Zoë Brennan-Krohn, staff attorney with the ACLU's Disability Rights Project. "The court should ensure Spears has access to the tools she needs to make that choice meaningfully and to hire someone she trusts to advocate for her stated goal: to get out of her conservatorship."