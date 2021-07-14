Britney Spears gets her choice of attorney and calls for her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse

Attorney for her father says he's not stepping down

Spears initially asked for the courtroom to be cleared before she changed her mind and spoke for about 20 minutes.

In the series of new bombshell allegations, Spears called the conservatorship "f-----g cruelty," describing severe limitations she is living under, like not being able to have a cup coffee.

"If this isn't abuse, I don't know what is," the singer said. "I thought they were trying to kill me."

Spears told the court she was not willing to be evaluated to remove her father from the conservatorship, saying she has "serious abandonment issues." Her father, Jamie Spears, remains co-conservator of her estate, while Jodi Montgomery is conservator of Spears' person.

Speaking publicly on the singer's behalf for the first time, Rosengart urged Jamie Spears to voluntarily step down conservator.

"It is in best interest of the conservatee," Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor and veteran entertainment litigator, said outside court. "We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains, why is he involved? He should step down voluntarily because that's what's in the best interest of the conservatee."