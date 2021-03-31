Britney says she 'cried for two weeks' after 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary

According to Spears, she didn't watch the documentary in its entirety but was "embarrassed" by how she was portrayed.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!"

Samantha Stark, the director of the New York Times-made documentary, told Entertainment Tonight last month that her team "tried everything" to secure an interview with Spears but got nowhere.

After touching on the documentary, Spears said in her Instagram post: "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy!!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!!"

CNN has reached out to Spears' representatives for further comment.

The singer has been subject to a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008, following a series of personal issues that played out publicly.