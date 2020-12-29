'Bridgerton' star says 'intimacy coordinator' helped craft those sex scenes everyone is talking about

"Bridgerton," the first Netflix show created by Shonda Rhimes, is the latest television or film production to reimagine the past with a modern and multiracial cast of characters.

The new Netflix series "Bridgerton" is hot in more ways than one.

The Shonda Rhimes produced period drama has become the latest bingeworthy show and has set tongues wagging about everything from the diversity of the cast (Britain's Queen Charlotte is Black and played by actress Golda Rosheuvel) to whether there will be a second season.

But the steamy sex scenes have also caught the audience's attention and, according to one of the show's stars, creating them was not as easy as they made it look.

Phoebe Dynevor plays lead Daphne Bridgerton and told Grazia magazine the first scene she shot was a graphic one which an intimacy coordinator helped to plan.

"And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance," she said. "It's crazy to me that that hasn't been there in the past. I've done sex scenes before that I can't believe I did: it was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now."