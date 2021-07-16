Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died at 57, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN.

He was 57.

"Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years," Izumi said in a written statement.

Beloved in the music industry for his lighthearted persona, Biz Markie even had a dance named for him.

Born Marcel Hall in New York City, he began rapping in local clubs when he met hip hop producer Marley Marl in 1985.

That meeting led to Biz Markie working as a human beatbox with artists MC Shan and Roxanne Shanté.

In his spare time, Hall recorded demos and in 1988, he secured a deal with the Cold Chillin' label to release his debut album, "Goin' Off."

Radio soon caught on and the album launched hits with "Vapors" and "Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz."

The following year, his album "The Biz Never Sleeps" went gold, buoyed by what would be his biggest hit, "Just A Friend."