Beyoncé reigns after breaking and setting Grammy records

The 63rd Grammy Awards show had historic wins and buzzy performances all set on a special stage during the pandemic.

All hail Queen Bey!

Beyoncé went into the Grammys Sunday with nine nominations, the most of any artist for the night.

And oh what a night it was for her.

By the time it ended, she had broken the record for the most Grammys won by a woman and any singer, male or female, with 28 -- also tying the record with music impresario Quincy Jones as the living person with the most Grammys.

Queen Bey surpassed bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss who previously held the record with 27.

The winning streak started before the televised ceremony when Beyoncé and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the award for best music video award for the single, "Brown Skin Girl."