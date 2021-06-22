Avril Lavigne partners with real-life 'Sk8er boi' Tony Hawk in TikTok debut

Singer Avril Lavigne opened her new TikTok account with a rendition of "Sk8er Boi" featuring skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Avril Lavigne has joined forces with a true "Sk8er Boi" legend to mark her TikTok debut.

In a video posted to her social media account Monday, the Canadian songstress is lip-syncing her way through the 2002 hit.

Set against a sunny beach backdrop, Lavigne is dressed in black shorts and a T-shirt, complete with a red and blue striped tie.

As the song gets to the chorus, "He was a skater boy/She said, 'See ya later, boy,'" the camera shifts from Lavigne to professional skateboarder Tony Hawk -- now wearing the tie -- as he performs stunts on a beachfront ramp.

Though now in his fifties, Hawk is the ultimate skater boy, having taken up the sport when he was 9 years old after his brother gave him his first board -- and turning professional just five years later.

Hawk dominated skateboarding competitions in the 1980s and 90s. He was named top vert -- short for vertical -- skater every year from 1984 to 1996. He won 73 titles and has invented dozens of skateboarding moves.

Lavigne's TikTok video was timed to coincide with Go Skateboarding Day, an annual celebration of the sport which first began in California in 2004.