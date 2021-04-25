Academy Awards 2021: 'Nomadland' wins best picture at an Oscars that spreads the wealth

Among the producers' several puzzling choices, best picture was actually presented before the two top acting awards, breaking with years of precedent.

Overall, Netflix garnered seven trophies, marking the culmination of the leading streamer's courtship of Oscar voters, despite resistance and misgivings within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that presides over the awards.

After the nominations made history on a variety of fronts, the awards did as well, Breaking with tradition, the producers chose to hand out best director early, with the Chinese-born Zhao becoming only the second woman ever to claim that prize, following Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker" in 2010.

"Minari" co-star Yuh-jung Youn also became the first Korean actress to win an Oscar, in the process adding a more dubious footnote to Glenn Close's illustrious career: With her eighth bid for "Hillbilly Elegy," she ties Peter O'Toole as the actor with the most nominations without ever having won.