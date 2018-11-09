.@alexmoderski of @McfAthletics wins her 4th straight 50 free in a state record time of 22.77 #wiaawiswimdive pic.twitter.com/hcGWwnoryZ— WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) November 10, 2018
Video: McFarland's Alex Moderski breaks her own D2 state-meet record and wins a fourth 50 freestyle title
- CONTRIBUTED -- WIAA Twitter feed
-
Most Popular
-
Wisconsin voters embrace pot; nearly 1 million vote yes on medical, recreational use
-
Fitzgerald: Republican lawmakers plan to curb governor's authority, calls changes 'reasonable'
-
Democrat claims victory in Assembly race after new totals reported
-
GOP leader: We might limit executive powers, but 'we're not trying to undermine' Tony Evers
-
Watch Badgers quarterback recruit Graham Mertz in the Kansas state playoffs Friday night
promotion
Download our free, new & improved BADGERBEAT APP; you could win Badger basketball and hockey tickets!
Win tickets on us when you download the BadgerBeat app!
Recommended
promotion
Do you have an Amazon Echo? You can now ask Alexa to read you headlines from Madison.com.
promotion
Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes!
promotion
Do you have an Amazon Echo? You can now ask Alexa to read you headlines from Madison.com.
promotion
Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes!
promotion
Do you have an Amazon Echo? You can now ask Alexa to read you headlines from Madison.com.
promotion
Sign up now to make your picks for each game of the Madison-area high school football season, and get a chance to win prizes!