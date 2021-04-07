Veteran Lorenzo Cain carries the day

Cain, however, was not having any of it. He offered some unsolicited thoughts on the job Haines and Cruz have been doing and their efforts to help Milwaukee's batters find their stroke.

"I know we've been scuffling as a team as far as hitting," Cain said. "Andy Haines and my guy (Cruz) are definitely two of the hardest working hitting coaches in the league. I don't think things are going the way we want it early on, but I'll vouch for those two guys any day of the week and us as (players), we've got to step up, we've got to go out there and get the job done.

"Hopefully things change. Hopefully it gets better. Good or bad the rest of the season, I'll definitely vouch for those two guys. One hundred percent."

Cain also doesn't accept the premise that Haines and Cruz are responsible for the Brewers' current woes, or last season's abysmal offensive performance.

"They're there to give us the best info possible, help us to improve as a hitter," Cain said. "But at the end of the day, we've got to go up there and get it done in the box."

Been there, done that

One of the appeals in signing Brad Boxberger was the experience the veteran right-hander brought to a young bullpen.