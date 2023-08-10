|Date
|Game
|Aug. 18
|MUSKEGO
|Aug. 25
|at Kenosha Indian Trail, 5:30 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|MADISON EAST
|Sept. 8
|at Middleton
|Sept. 14
|JANESVILLE PARKER
|Sept. 22
|at Madison Memorial
|Sept. 29
|at Madison La Follette
|Oct. 6
|at Janesville Craig
|Oct. 13
|MADISON WEST
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
