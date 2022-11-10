Vehicle stolen from Janesville crashes, hits state trooper vehicle, Dane County Sheriff's Department says

A car stolen from Janesville crashed into a ditch on County Highway N and hit a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper cruiser, before both the driver and passenger were apprehended after trying to flee on foot, according to the Dane County Sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's department:

At 8:35 a.m., a sheriff's deputy tried to stop a 1999 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen in Janesville. The deputy first spotted the car at U.S. Highway 12 and Agricultural Drive in Madison.

The driver, 23-year-old Krista M. Eash of Janesville, refused to stop and continued eastbound on Highway 12 to I-90, exited onto County Highway N. Additional deputies responded to the incident and the Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers were notified of the stolen vehicle.

Eash turned onto a couple of roads before heading back southbound on County Highway N, and then drove into the ditch. The passenger —32-year-old Jonathan W. Baumann of Madison — jumped out of the car and fled on foot. Eash then made a U-turn, struck a parked State Patrol Trooper cruiser head-on, exited the car and fled on foot into a wooded area.

The state trooper, Eash and Baumann were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eash and Baumann were taken into custody. Eash was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, eluding and obstructing. She also had two outstanding warrants and will receive multiple traffic citations.

Baumann was booked into the Dane County Jail on a parole hold and tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (passenger).

The incident remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.