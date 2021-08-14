Varying news sources could narrow the divide between Republicans and Democrats

The past few years have seen a rapidly growing split between Democrats and Republicans across the country.

Seen in protests over the election or riots at the U.S. Capitol building, one factor in the division is clear: many people consume news from a limited set of just one or two news channels, often those that are focused on their side of the divide. That leaves them thinking their side is right rather than assessing information from multiple perspectives.

"We have extreme liberals and extreme conservatives,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism professor Mike Wagner. “And so one thing that's happened over the last several decades is that the more extreme political citizens have become further and further apart, and less willing to want to compromise with the other side.

Once people learn how to use different resources that show different spectrums of a problem, citizens may start to think in other ways. By looking at only conservative channels or liberal channels, people get the impression that anything coming from another channel is untrue.

“What people can do is read a local newspaper. That tends to be more unifying from a community perspective,” Wagner said. “And it tends to cover issues that matter the most to people."