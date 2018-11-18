The first steps into bright and spacious Blue Bar Quilts confirm that it’s a very different sort of quilt shop. Multiple fresh modern quilts rich in color are in full view while more than 2,000 bolts of quality fabrics await quilting and sewing enthusiasts alike.
Customers are greeted, often by first name, by friendly knowledgeable staff members offering assistance and encouragement to browse at the customer’s leisure. The staff understands that the variety of fabrics, books, patterns, threads and notions will likely spur visions of exciting new projects. They stand ready to help with selection or technical advice whenever needed.
Blue Bar Quilts opened for business in April 2017 with the motto “Modern. Quilting. Community.” – a concise description of what the shop is all about. Blue Bar Quilts focuses on top-quality fabrics and patterns from modern designers. For quilters the ability to experience firsthand fabric color, feel and design is essential, eliminating the risk of buyer’s remorse that often comes with online fabric shopping.
Building community is at the heart of the Blue Bar Quilts mission. Owner Gael Boyd says she dreamed of opening a modern quilt shop to provide a welcoming place for quilters of every culture, gender, age, skill level and creative interest. It’s her top priority. She envisioned a gathering place for creators to share ideas and expertise while fostering collaboration and friendship. Occupying 5,600 square feet of space, the shop is designed to teach and support the region’s quilting and fiber-arts community. In addition to its spacious retail area, Blue Bar Quilts has a large classroom, a separate dye studio for teaching hand-dyeing techniques, a Gallery Exhibit Hall, and a Makers Gallery where local artists and craftspeople show and sell their work.
The shop’s network of teachers and designers provides a large and evolving variety of classes that keep the offerings at Blue Bar Quilts fresh, fun and cutting-edge with the latest techniques, trends and tools. Visit bluebarquilts.com or call 608-284-9299 for more information.