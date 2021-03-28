Values, benefits, commitment help define area’s Top Workplaces

• The Douglas Stewart Company, a distributor linking manufacturers with academic resellers, offers a dog-friendly environment — including a fenced dog play area.

• Paradigm, an enterprise software firm in Middleton, hosts a “Burrito Day” every Wednesday, with proceeds from burrito sales going to a designated charity each month.

• A quarter of the 94 employees at ACS Inc., a Verona-based provider of automation equipment, control systems and construction management services, have more than 15 years at the firm — significant given that the company is just 25 years old.

• The 62 Madison employees at CG Schmidt Inc., a Milwaukee-based construction management firm, can enjoy a wellness program that is used by more than 85% of the company’s management staff.

• West Bend Mutual Insurance, which has 246 Madison team members, supports the Dane County United Way with its “Home Run Challenge,” which last year generated $87,000.

• Associated Bank, with 223 employees in Madison, began a series of interactive virtual events in 2020 to help staff members understand the reality of racial disparity and what they can do to drive positive change.

• Heritage Credit Union offers the Richard J. McGrath Endowment Fund to provide small grants to local social organizations in communities served by the credit union. Since the fund was established in 2007, more than $70,000 has been donated.