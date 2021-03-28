Values, benefits, commitment help define area’s Top Workplaces

To become a Top Workplace, organizations instill in their team members a variety of values and approaches that keep their businesses thriving in the marketplace, their employees engaged and their communities strong.
Here’s a look at some of the benefits, activities and feature of workplace culture that make some of these stand-out companies special:
• Exact Sciences has an extensive wellness program and has added a pair of hydroponic gardens created from converted shipping containers to provide 1,750 heads of lettuce a week for use in company dining facilities.
• Associates at Nelnet Inc., a national student loan servicing company that also specializes in consumer finance, telecommunications and education, are able to allocate employer-matched funds to their student loans through the firm’s Employee Choice Program.
• At Nordic, a Madison healthcare information technology consulting firm, employees can take advantage of a sponsored LinkedIn Learning account and monthly educational sessions in a range of topics, including leadership training.
• Employees at Amtelco, a McFarland-based high-tech communications business, can participate in a company-sponsored CSA.
• Heartland Credit Union offers employees the chance to donate paid time off to other employees in need of taking time off to care for themselves or a family member.
• The Douglas Stewart Company, a distributor linking manufacturers with academic resellers, offers a dog-friendly environment — including a fenced dog play area.
• Paradigm, an enterprise software firm in Middleton, hosts a “Burrito Day” every Wednesday, with proceeds from burrito sales going to a designated charity each month.
• A quarter of the 94 employees at ACS Inc., a Verona-based provider of automation equipment, control systems and construction management services, have more than 15 years at the firm — significant given that the company is just 25 years old.
• The 62 Madison employees at CG Schmidt Inc., a Milwaukee-based construction management firm, can enjoy a wellness program that is used by more than 85% of the company’s management staff.
• West Bend Mutual Insurance, which has 246 Madison team members, supports the Dane County United Way with its “Home Run Challenge,” which last year generated $87,000.
• Associated Bank, with 223 employees in Madison, began a series of interactive virtual events in 2020 to help staff members understand the reality of racial disparity and what they can do to drive positive change.
• Heritage Credit Union offers the Richard J. McGrath Endowment Fund to provide small grants to local social organizations in communities served by the credit union. Since the fund was established in 2007, more than $70,000 has been donated.