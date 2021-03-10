 Skip to main content
UW VS. PENN STATE

Lucas Oil Stadium

What: Big Ten tournament second-round game.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

TV: Big Ten Network, with Brandon Gaudin and Shon Morris

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

