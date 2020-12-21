UW stuns No. 1 Villanova in 2017 NCAA tournament

Nigel Hayes (above) scored a team-high 19 points and made a reverse layup with 11.4 seconds remaining to help the Badgers, a No. 8 seed, shock the defending national champion Wildcats. Bronson Koenig added 17 points for UW, including eight during a 15-5 run over the final 5:07 that helped the Badgers erase a seven-point deficit. “He came into the timeout saying, ‘Time to be great,’ ” teammate Khalil Iverson said of Hayes, “and the man did his thing.”