 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW storms past Indiana for share of Big Ten title

UW storms past Indiana for share of Big Ten title

Wisconsin Indiana Brad Davison

Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Indiana

March 7, 2020

UW 60, Indiana 56

The Badgers clinched a share of their first Big Ten title in five years by outscoring the Hoosiers 16-5 over the final 6:34. Nate Reuvers led UW with 17 points, while Micah Potter had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brad Davison (above) made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining and made two free throws in the closing seconds to secure the win. For Gard, the championship clincher came 41 weeks to the day after the family of Howard Moore was involved in a car accident which killed Moore’s wife and daughter and led to complications that have left the UW assistant coach on medical leave. “As soon as I can,” Gard said during an emotional news conference, “I’m going to take that trophy over to see Howard and let him rub it and kiss it and hold it.”

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics