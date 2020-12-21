UW storms past Indiana for share of Big Ten title

The Badgers clinched a share of their first Big Ten title in five years by outscoring the Hoosiers 16-5 over the final 6:34. Nate Reuvers led UW with 17 points, while Micah Potter had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brad Davison (above) made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining and made two free throws in the closing seconds to secure the win. For Gard, the championship clincher came 41 weeks to the day after the family of Howard Moore was involved in a car accident which killed Moore’s wife and daughter and led to complications that have left the UW assistant coach on medical leave. “As soon as I can,” Gard said during an emotional news conference, “I’m going to take that trophy over to see Howard and let him rub it and kiss it and hold it.”