Jordan Hahn parlayed a strong season into a rare honor for a University of Wisconsin men's golfer.
After setting the Badgers' season scoring record, Hahn was named to the Big Ten Conference first-team on Tuesday.
Hahn is the 12th Badger to be named to the conference's first team and the first since Jon Turcott in 2002. Hahn's season scoring average of 71.59 is the best in school history, more than a stroke better than the previous mark of 72.68 set by Dan Woltman in 2008-09. Hahn’s career average of 73.09 is also tops in UW annals.
“This was and continues to be a process in his development,” UW coach Michael Burcin said. “He has high goals for himself and he puts in the work every day to achieve those goals. He will go down as one of the all-time greats at UW.”
Hahn finished in the top 25 in nine of his 11 tournaments this season, with four top-10s and two victories. The Spring Grove, Illinois, native joins Woltman as the only Badger to win two tournaments in a season. For his career, Hahn has 11 top-10 finishes.
With the NCAA selections announced tonight, Hahn looks to become the first Badger to earn a spot in the postseason since Woltman in 2008-09.
Men's hockey
UW continues to stock up on oral commitments before a new NCAA rule goes into effect today.
Minnesota forward Dylan Godbout, who turns 15 on Sunday, was the latest to deliver one, announcing that he had made a pledge to the Badgers.
The development came one day before the effective date of an NCAA rule that prohibits coaches from having recruiting conversations with prospects before Jan. 1 of their 10th-grade year and delays oral scholarship offers until Aug. 1 before their 11th-grade year.
Godbout is finishing ninth grade at Hill-Murray School in the Twin Cities. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 161 pounds, Godbout scored four goals with two assists in three games at Minnesota Hockey's High Performance Spring Festival for players born in 2004 last weekend.
"It's an unbelievable feeling to commit to a Big Ten school that has won some national championships," Godbout said. "Hopefully, I can do that."
Quebec defenseman Tristan Luneau, 15, announced his commitment to the Badgers on Monday.
Track and field
The Wisconsin Alumni Classic will take place Friday at the McClimon Track Complex, the team’s final meet before the 2019 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships next weekend in Iowa City, Iowa.
The meet will mark the home track debut for Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor as the sophomore will compete in the 400-meter relay. The running back made his UW debut last weekend at the Penn Relays.
In addition, a trio of Olympic hopefuls will compete: 2016 Olympian Kelsey Card (discus), 2016 Olympian Zach Ziemek (110 hurdles) and 2018 NCAA champion Georgia Ellenwood (100 hurdles).
The Badgers will also honor their 16-member senior class, which features three-time NCAA champion Morgan McDonald.