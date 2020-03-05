UW 64, Purdue 60

UW's path to the Final Four had one final obstacle, the sixth-seeded Boilermakers, who had finished third in the Big Ten Conference, three spots ahead of UW. The teams had met three times already, with UW winning the last two, so they knew all about one another. For a Badgers team that was better off playing opponents that didn't know or respect it, that was a potentially ominous sign.

But with Bryant scoring UW's first nine points — all on 3s — and Boone scoring six points as UW broke away from a late 52-52 tie, the Badgers finally got to cut down the nets. That created mixed feelings for Bennett, who had a friendship with Purdue's Gene Keady that began when Keady coached Bennett's son, Tony, in the 1991 Pan-American Games. Tony, who coached Virginia to the 2019 NCAA title, was at his father's side as a volunteer assistant during the 1999-2000 season.

The regional final matched two veteran coaches whose teams thrived on tough, physical defense, with the winner going to his first Final Four. The national sentiment, not surprisingly, was with Keady.