Jan. 19 — Kohl Center
SCENE SETTER
The Badgers came in reeling, having lost four of their previous five games. They’d lost three Big Ten games in a span of 12 days, two of them at home, and there was a common theme in each of those defeats: UW’s inability to finish in close games. In their most recent defeat, a 64-60 setback at Maryland five days earlier, the Badgers were outscored 24-3 at the free throw line, highlighting a major issue for UW all season: not drawing enough fouls and, at times, committing too many. Michigan, meanwhile, arrived in Madison unbeaten and relatively untested: Fifteen of its 17 wins were decided by double digits.
GAME BALL
Senior center Ethan Happ produced a masterpiece to get UW back on track, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Unlike previous games, the Badgers finished the game with a bang: Happ had three points and an assist as UW outscored Michigan 7-0 over the final 51.2 seconds of the game. Afterward, Happ put it in simple terms: “They missed some shots that we needed them to miss, and we made plays that we needed to make.”
QUOTABLE
“Energy and communication, something that coach Gard has been talking a lot about recently,” UW sophomore guard Brad Davison said after the Badgers held Michigan to a season low in points and forced 16 turnovers. “Just making sure we’re five guys connected out there. If someone makes a mistake or slips up, we have his back. Just making sure that we stick together on the defensive end.”
THE NUMBER
6-2 | UW’s record against Top 5 teams at the Kohl Center over the past 10 seasons.