UW misses out on 2018 NCAA tournament

The Badgers’ run of 19 consecutive trips to the Big Dance ended after they finished 15-18 with a 63-60 loss to Michigan State in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. UW’s depth took a hit in December when starter D’Mitrik Trice and reserve Kobe King sustained season-ending injuries and it lost eight of nine games at point during Big Ten play. UW got better as the season went along and upset No. 6 Purdue late in the season, but it needed to win the conference tournament to keep alive its streak. “It stings,” Brad Davison said. “I came here and I wanted to be part of that Wisconsin tradition. You feel like you kind of let people down.”