DEC. 21 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Pat Baldwin (above) is 25-39 in two seasons at UW-Milwaukee. The Panthers took a step back last season, losing their final 11 games to finish 9-22 overall and 4-14 in the Horizon League. It was the second time in three seasons the program has finished last in the Horizon since former Badgers assistant Rob Jeter was fired following the 2015-16 campaign despite producing a 184-170 record and two NCAA tournament appearances over 11 seasons.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Darius Roy led the Panthers with 15.8 points and 4.1 assists per game last season. Roy, who began his career at Mercer before moving on to Connors State College, shot 40.5 percent from 3-point range and 84.3 percent from the line.
SCOUTING REPORT
Roy likely will move from point guard to off guard now that junior Te’Jon Lucas is eligible to play for the Panthers. Lucas, a former Milwaukee Washington standout, started 34 games over two seasons at Illinois before transferring. … Senior swingman DeAndre Abram averaged 12.1 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds last season. … Junior swingman Vin Baker Jr. will sit out this season after transferring from Boston College. His father played for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1993-97 and is now an assistant coach with the organization.