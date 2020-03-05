UW 61, LSU 48

Besides being the underdog, Bennett's teams had always benefited from anonymity at tournament time. Most opponents had no idea what they were in for facing the Badgers' suffocating defense for the first time.
If Arizona was one example, fourth-seeded LSU in the regional semifinal at Albuquerque was a better one. Despite having 6-10 Stromile Swift and 6-11 Jabari Smith (far right) inside, the Tigers never figured out how to attack UW's defense. They scored 14 points in the first half and, becoming more frustrated by the minute, ended with more turnovers (23) than baskets (17).
"They were playing very well," Kowske said. "They beat Texas to play us in the Sweet 16 and we watched them play that game because it was before our game against Arizona. I just remember Stromile Swift and Jabari Smith dunking all over the Longhorns. So after we beat Arizona, I was like, 'Oh, great. I've got to guard those guys this next game.' So we were laser-focused knowing we had to play our best defense to take down LSU. We had a great game plan and it worked. They were frustrated. It was definitely the pinnacle of what we could do defensively."
UW wasn't great offensively and needed Bryant's 16 points, but it took away LSU's bread and butter, holding Swift and Smith to 12 points each. LSU used a high-low attack and Kowske and Mark Vershaw (right) were close enough that they could run a quick trap when Swift or Smith got the ball down low. UW's 25-4 run before and after halftime ended the suspense.
"That was probably the greatest defense we played as a team, in particular Andy inside on Stromile Swift and Jabari Smith," Kelley said. "You had a couple of (NBA) draft picks there. Andy told me one of them was crying during the game. I said, 'That was so mean. You made them cry.' But that was something else, when you kind of break the will of an opponent. That didn't happen often, but it felt like that happened in that game, where we just totally took over on the defensive side of the ball.”