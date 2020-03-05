UW 61, LSU 48

Besides being the underdog, Bennett's teams had always benefited from anonymity at tournament time. Most opponents had no idea what they were in for facing the Badgers' suffocating defense for the first time.

If Arizona was one example, fourth-seeded LSU in the regional semifinal at Albuquerque was a better one. Despite having 6-10 Stromile Swift and 6-11 Jabari Smith (far right) inside, the Tigers never figured out how to attack UW's defense. They scored 14 points in the first half and, becoming more frustrated by the minute, ended with more turnovers (23) than baskets (17).

"They were playing very well," Kowske said. "They beat Texas to play us in the Sweet 16 and we watched them play that game because it was before our game against Arizona. I just remember Stromile Swift and Jabari Smith dunking all over the Longhorns. So after we beat Arizona, I was like, 'Oh, great. I've got to guard those guys this next game.' So we were laser-focused knowing we had to play our best defense to take down LSU. We had a great game plan and it worked. They were frustrated. It was definitely the pinnacle of what we could do defensively."