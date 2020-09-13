UW-La Crosse orders two-week quarantine

UW-La Crosse ordered a 14-day quarantine of all dorms Sunday, temporarily closed academic buildings and halted in-person undergraduate classes because of rising cases of COVID-19 both on and off campus.
Also Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a daily record 1,582 new confirmed cases in the state, 210 of them in Dane County.
UW-La Crosse’s moves are similar to those of UW-Madison, which last week quarantined more than 2,200 students in two of its largest dorms and announced a two-week pause on in-person instruction. More than half of fraternity and sorority houses also are under quarantine.
Soaring COVID-19 case numbers in Dane County, the majority connected to the UW-Madison campus, fueled a surge in positive tests in Wisconsin last week.
UW-Whitewater announced Friday a 10-person limit on campus gatherings after interim Chancellor Greg Cook earlier in the week told the Whitewater City Council that his campus was “not far behind” UW-Madison, according to the Janesville Gazette.
UW System President Tommy Thompson praised UW-La Crosse’s moves Sunday.
“Today’s mitigation steps ... will combat the COVID-19 case increases we have identified on its campus,” Thompson said. “Moving to online course delivery for a two-week period while sheltering in place can be an effective tactic, as we have seen with other universities.”
UW-La Crosse also is shutting down academic buildings, the student union and in-person study spaces, including at Murphy Library, for at least two weeks.
UW-La Crosse reported 105 new cases Friday and a total of more than 200 last week, leading to the quarantining of one residence hall.
The order quarantining all dorms was set to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, “given the high number of positive test results among resident students in a variety of residence halls,” Chancellor Joe Gow said.
In-person undergraduate classes will be suspended Monday and Tuesday, and instruction will resume online Wednesday. Graduate courses will continue in their current form or as modified by the instructor.
“UW-L’s contact tracing has not revealed any evidence of transmission from in-person instruction; however, this decision comes out of an abundance of caution for our students and employees,” Gow’s statement said.
The university also urged students not to return home during the next two weeks.
“Though these changes can only be enforced on campus, we ask that our off-campus student community observe the shelter-in-place that your on-campus peers will be observing,” Gow said.
Gow announced that face coverings will be required on all campus property — indoors and outdoors.
The university has also halted in-person gatherings, and the Student Health Center will only be open by appointment for urgent care needs.
The university statement said that because of the growing number of positive cases on and off campus, UW-La Crosse “may not have enough isolation space available and residents remaining in the halls must weigh their own risks. Residence Life will continue to honor requests for housing contract cancellations.”
The statement said the university hopes to end the quarantine and resume in-person classes in two weeks.
