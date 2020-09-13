UW-La Crosse orders two-week quarantine

UW-La Crosse also is shutting down academic buildings, the student union and in-person study spaces, including at Murphy Library, for at least two weeks.

UW-La Crosse reported 105 new cases Friday and a total of more than 200 last week, leading to the quarantining of one residence hall.

The order quarantining all dorms was set to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, “given the high number of positive test results among resident students in a variety of residence halls,” Chancellor Joe Gow said.

In-person undergraduate classes will be suspended Monday and Tuesday, and instruction will resume online Wednesday. Graduate courses will continue in their current form or as modified by the instructor.

“UW-L’s contact tracing has not revealed any evidence of transmission from in-person instruction; however, this decision comes out of an abundance of caution for our students and employees,” Gow’s statement said.

The university also urged students not to return home during the next two weeks.

“Though these changes can only be enforced on campus, we ask that our off-campus student community observe the shelter-in-place that your on-campus peers will be observing,” Gow said.