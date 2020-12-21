 Skip to main content
UW knocks off Xavier in 2016 NCAA tournament

Wisconsin's Bronson Koenig vs. Xavier 2016

Scottrade Center

St. Louis, Missouri 

March 20, 2016

UW 66, Xavier 63

Bronson Koenig (above) made two 3-pointers in the final 11.7 seconds — including a buzzer-beating game-winner from the right corner off an out-of-bounds play — as the Badgers shocked the Musketeers. Koenig finished with a game-high 20 points and helped UW use a 17-5 closing run to erase a nine-point deficit over the final 5:59. “We just grinded it out, made big plays when it counts,” Zak Showalter said after UW won for the 13th time in 16 games. “I think those struggles early in the season really prepared us for this moment.”

