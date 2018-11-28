Location: Green Bay.
Enrollment: 6,815.
Record: 20-10 overall, 13-3 Horizon League (1st).
Coach: Abbey Sutherland (210-93 9th year career; 20-10 1st year at UWGB).
NCAA RPI: 127.
Players to watch: Taylor Wolf, 6-2, Soph., OH (4.62 kills/set, 13th in nation; 2.31 attack pct.; 3.15 digs/set); Jessica Wolf, 6-2, Sr., OH (2.60 kills/set; .168 attack pct.); Alexandra Zakutney, 5-10, Fr., OH (2.55 kills/set); Vanessa Buman, 5-6, Sr., L (5.40 digs/set); Maddie Yoss, 5-9, Jr., S (10.99 assists/set).
Thursday’s match: vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.