NOV. 21 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
The Phoenix are 75-64 in four seasons under Linc Darner. They won 20 games for the second time in the Darner era last season, finishing 21-17 overall and 10-8 in the Horizon League. Green Bay made a run to the final of the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament before falling to Marshall.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard JayQuan McCloud is Green Bay’s leading returning scorer at 13.7 points per game. McCloud shot 39.3 percent from beyond the arc and 83.2 percent from the foul line. He scored 20 or more points eight times as a junior.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Phoenix return nine of their top 10 players in terms of minutes played, but the one departure is a big one: Sandy Cohen III led the team in scoring (17.5), rebounding (6.4), assists (4.7), blocks (1.1) and steals (1.9). … Green Bay’s other key returnees are senior forward ShanQuan Hemphill (11.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg), senior guard Kameron Hankerson (right) (8.1 ppg), junior guard PJ Pipes (6.1) and senior guard Cody Schwartz (6.0). … Green Bay’s averaged possession length last season, per KenPom, was 14.8 seconds. That was the eighth-quickest pace in the nation. Green Bay ranked first, fourth and sixth in that category during Darner’s first three seasons.