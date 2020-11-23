UW-GREEN BAY

Dec. 1 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Will Ryan, the son of former Badgers coach Bo Ryan, was hired in June to replace Linc Darner. Ryan coached last season at NCAA Division II Wheeling University in West Virginia. Wheeling went 14-13, but it finished in a tie for fifth place in the Mountain East Conference after being picked to finish last. Darner went 92-80 in five seasons, including 17-16 overall and 11-7 in Horizon League play in 2019-20.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore guard Amari Davis (above) was named the Horizon League Freshman of the Year last season after averaging 15.9 points per game. Davis, who scored 28 points on two occasions, shot 51.4 percent. He finished with 524 points, breaking Tony Bennett’s single-season program record for a freshman.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Phoenix have to replace JayQuan McCloud, who led the team in scoring (17.1), rebounding (5.1) and assists (4.5). … Senior guard PJ Pipes has appeared in 102 games, including 59 starts, heading into his final season. … Green Bay’s freshman class includes former Sun Prairie standout Colin Schaefer and Terrance Thompson of La Crosse Central.
