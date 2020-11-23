UW-GREEN BAY

Dec. 1 | Kohl Center

Will Ryan, the son of former Badgers coach Bo Ryan, was hired in June to replace Linc Darner. Ryan coached last season at NCAA Division II Wheeling University in West Virginia. Wheeling went 14-13, but it finished in a tie for fifth place in the Mountain East Conference after being picked to finish last. Darner went 92-80 in five seasons, including 17-16 overall and 11-7 in Horizon League play in 2019-20.