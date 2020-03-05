UW 66, Fresno State 56

The magic began in Salt Lake City, where UW opened with a dangerous Fresno State team coached by Jerry Tarkanian. The Badgers trailed the ninth-seeded Bulldogs much of the way, but their defense kept it close until Bryant started torching Tarkanian's zone defense. A transfer from Division II St. Cloud State, Bryant tied a UW record with seven 3-point baskets and hit four straight from the left side during a 90-second stretch late in the second half, fueling a 26-4 run. It was the third consecutive year UW played Frenso State but the first time it had seen a zone.
"Down the stretch the stretch for some reason, their front people did not rotate to the left wing where Jon was," Bennett said. "We just spread it out — point, wing, wing — and had two guys operating inside. They didn't rotate to Jon. They just left him alone, literally alone, three times in a row. I thought the first time, 'That can happen anytime.' But when they did it again. He nailed those 3s and just broke the game wide open."
Duany sank four 3-point shots, Kowske had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Kelley had six steals and limited the nation's leading scorer, Courtney Alexander (right), to 11 points on 5-for-19 shooting. Still, it was Bryant's 21 points that buried the Bulldogs and gave UW's offense a much-needed boost. Bryant was averaging 7.3 points per game, but upped that to 16.8 in the four regional games. That helped UW surpass 60 points in all four games and eventually earned him Most Outstanding Player honors in the West Regional.
"He was my roommate on the road during the tournament," Boone said, "and I would just look at Jon and say, 'Man, do you know what you're doing right now?' "
By then, all the Badgers knew what they were doing.
"We just bought in," Boone said. "I think our defense was our offense pretty much. Guys just played hard, played together, believed in each other and just trusted one another."