UW 66, Fresno State 56

The magic began in Salt Lake City, where UW opened with a dangerous Fresno State team coached by Jerry Tarkanian. The Badgers trailed the ninth-seeded Bulldogs much of the way, but their defense kept it close until Bryant started torching Tarkanian's zone defense. A transfer from Division II St. Cloud State, Bryant tied a UW record with seven 3-point baskets and hit four straight from the left side during a 90-second stretch late in the second half, fueling a 26-4 run. It was the third consecutive year UW played Frenso State but the first time it had seen a zone.

"Down the stretch the stretch for some reason, their front people did not rotate to the left wing where Jon was," Bennett said. "We just spread it out — point, wing, wing — and had two guys operating inside. They didn't rotate to Jon. They just left him alone, literally alone, three times in a row. I thought the first time, 'That can happen anytime.' But when they did it again. He nailed those 3s and just broke the game wide open."

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up