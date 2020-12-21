 Skip to main content
UW drops 2 games to non-power conference opponents in NY last season

If things went right, the championship game of the Legends Classic would have matched UW vs. No. 18 Auburn. Instead, the Badgers left the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with two ugly defeats: 62-52 to Richmond, and 59-50 to New Mexico. UW shot a putrid 17% from 3-point range (9 of 54) in those defeats and committed a combined 29 turnovers. “I wouldn’t say I’m concerned,” D’Mitrik Trice said. “It’s early in the season right now. Obviously, these are two big losses that we have on our resume, but there are plenty of opportunities throughout the rest of the season.”

