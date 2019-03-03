Shortly after joining UW Credit Union as director of brand marketing, Justine Kessler saw the organization’s core values played out time after time.
“I was sitting in meetings with vice presidents and others and we were making decisions, and people were saying, ‘Is this really right for the member?’ or ‘This is going to be so much better for the member,’” said Kessler. “We want our members and our employees to be successful.”
“There’s a lot of passion at every level, and that’s been refreshing for me,” she added.
Lee Wiersma, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, said UW Credit Union’s workforce reflects the credit union industry’s drive to serve its members.
“We’re fanatical about member service. … There’s almost a social justice aspect to it,” said Wiersma, whose 250,000-member credit union was top-ranked among large companies in this year’s survey.
Wiersma said the credit union, which has $2.7 billion in assets, provides its employees with a robust package of benefits, including matching the first 4 percent of 401(k) contributions and 50 percent of an additional 2 percent.
In 2018, UW Credit Union also fully implemented a $15 hourly “foundation wage” for its employees.
“We wanted tellers coming to work for us not to have to get an extra job so they can spend more time with their family or, if they’re a student, they can spend more time on their studies,” Wiersma said.
The credit union conducts regular benchmark studies to ensure that salaries throughout the organization keep pace with the marketplace.
It also offers free bus passes, a health and wellness program, two days of paid volunteer time and educational reimbursement. UW Credit Union also prefers to promote internally, where possible.
Last year, it held a “Halftime Huddle” to recognize the accomplishments and engagement of its employees. The daylong event featured balloons, thank-you signs, personalized letters of thanks from CEO Paul Kundert, gifts and an afternoon social.