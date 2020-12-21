UW bounced from 2019 NCAA tournament in first round

UW went 6 of 30 from 3-point range in a 72-54 loss to Oregon at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. That continued a month-long trend in the wrong direction for UW, which shot 28% from beyond the arc over its final 12 games. “We just weren’t hitting. That’s been a problem in a lot of our losses,” Brevin Pritzl said after a defeat that ended Ethan Happ’s brilliant career at UW. “But when that happens, we have to rely on our defense. The first half, our defense had us where we wanted to be. Unfortunately, it just got away from us.”