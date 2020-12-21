 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW beats No. 4 Michigan State to kick off winning streak

UW beats No. 4 Michigan State to kick off winning streak

Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ - Michigan State 2016

Kohl Center

Jan. 17, 2016

UW 77, Michigan State 76

The first signature victory of Gard’s career came on the heels of the Badgers starting 1-4 in Big Ten play, with all of those defeats by six or fewer points. Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes combined for 52 points in a win that left Michigan State coach Tom Izzo scratching his head because his team dominated the game from a statistical standpoint. “I think the young coach out-coached the old coach,” Izzo said. Beating the Spartans was the start of a seven-game winning streak that included knocking off No. 2 Maryland on the road.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics