UW 66, Arizona 59

Next up was top-seeded Arizona and no one gave UW much of a chance against a team loaded with future NBA players such as Gilbert Arenas , Richard Jefferson and Luke Walton along with 6-8, 240-pound Michael Wright inside. But Bennett had been playing the underdog card throughout his coaching career and the flashy Wildcats fell into the trap. Coach Lute Olson knew what Arizona was up against with UW, but it became evident during the between-games press conferences that his players didn't. Arizona scored to make it 2-0 but never led again as the Badgers pushed the lead to 17 late in the game and clinched it with Linton scoring nine of their final 13 points.

"I know Lute respected us, but their players obviously weren't ready and we jumped them early," Bennett said. "They fought back in the second half as I knew they would, but we were up 21-5 at one point. That was the game Mike got into foul trouble. I had to get him out the first half and Travon Davis really did a great job filling in. It was a year when no one expected us to win against the top seed. They had some really good players, but the guy that worried me most was their center, Wright, who had scored against everybody. We were able to trap him and keep him from hurting us."