STEVENS POINT — The driving range at SentryWorld Golf Course is a model of perpetual motion this weekend.

Most players at the U.S. Senior Open start and end their day on the practice ground, but for about 35 SentryWorld workers and volunteers, the range is an all-day labor. From 5 a.m. until the last player leaves in the evening, crews are working to pick, clean, sort, and bag the balls players use to warm up and work out the kinks of a particular club or shot.

“We’re open at 6 until they’re done hitting,” said Danny Rainbow, SentryWorld’s director of golf and PGA pro. “We kind of have a morning shift and an afternoon shift, and we have 14 (volunteers) at any given time.”

Golfers and their caddies exit the locker room directly to the range, which more than doubled in size over the past year to prepare for this tournament. SentryWorld closed this area for its regular players last August to let the turf heal and seem brand new for the PGA Tour Champions players and other qualifiers to the USGA major. Multiple greens and flags had been part of the SentryWorld range before, but large fairways were also cut into the range to give players additional targets.

Players pick up bags of balls at a tent behind the range, then a volunteer follows them to whichever stall they choose and inserts his name into a small stand next to his area. Chris Gladem of Windsor has volunteered in the ball distribution tent, running name placards to the range.

“It’s actually pretty cool,” Gladem said. “I mean, to be that close to guys you’ve seen on TV for years. Especially for the senior tour, which I don’t typically follow, but I’ve seen some of the names you remember from the PGA and stuff like that. It’s pretty neat."

The bags can fit about 60 balls, and players can take as many as they’d like.

The USGA provides the balls for the range, all from Titleist — Pro Vs and Pro V1xs, for those curious. Not all players use Titleist balls on the course, though about 27% of the field is sponsored by the manufacturer. Titleist shipped more than 7,000 new balls to SentryWorld specifically for the range, which workers unboxed last week. They’ll be donated to youth golf organizations after the tournament.

After the balls are struck, a SentryWorld worker collects them in a picker — “Which is kind of fun, because we’re a moving target,” said Nicole Kraft, one of the workers who drives the machine — and brings them to the washing station behind the chipping green a few paces to the left of the range. The balls are washed, collected in buckets, then taken back to the bagging tent where volunteers wipe and sort them.

Things were particularly busy for these workers early this week, as players hit more range balls before the tournament than during. Thursday and Friday’s split of tee times create two busy waves on the range — right when it opens at 6 a.m. and then again at 10:30 a.m. — but players on the range after their round is done can arrive at any point.

“It’s pretty hectic once it’s full,” Gladem said. “So it’s lots of running and trying to keep the areas clean for players.”

