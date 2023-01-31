Urban League mayoral debate focuses on priorities of minority Madisonians

The three candidates for Madison mayor gathered for a second consecutive night Tuesday, heating up the election with a forum aimed at addressing the concerns and needs of Madison's Black community.

Incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway, Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr are vying to serve as mayor of Madison for the next four years — a position that many South Madisonians plan to vote for very seriously. The forum was sponsored by the Urban League of Greater Madison.

"(Voting) is an extension of my voice," said Bobbie Briggs, 28. "People my age at the time (of the civil rights era) were using this political platform to vocalize issues and bring to the forefront things that were important, especially for communities of color, for women, for all marginalized communities."

"I'm an avid voter," said Candace McDowell, 71, who's most concerned with affordable housing, crime rates and the police's engagement with communities of color.

"I know of what our ancestors went through to get us this right to vote," McDowell said. "Change only happens at the level where people are representing us, and in order to get things to change we have to have people in place who we know are going to be able to make some changes."

"There is a strong movement at the local level, and it's really led by community-based agencies,” said Greg Jones. “Those agencies have diverse missions and functions, but they seem to come together over the concept of voting as a constitutional privilege and as a right.”

Among the key issues addressed in the forum: Affordable housing, the South Side's renaissance and body cameras for city police, an issue of particular significance this week in light of the release of the Tyre Nichols video.

In 2021, black residents accounted for 42% of adult arrests by Madison police, more than any other community.

Reyes and Kerr were unqualified in their support of body cameras for Madison police.

Rhodes-Conway said she wanted to wait to see the results of a pending pilot program.

"I want to respect the development of the policies around body cameras, and wait for the data. See what the police department finds as a result of that data," said Rhodes-Conway.

Rhodes-Conway also said she's more interesting in finding "the whole answer."

"We need to be asking what prevents misconduct," said Rhodes-Conway.

Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, defeating Madison’s longest-serving mayor, Paul Soglin. She previously served six years on the City Council.

Madison's South Side is home to some of Madison's largest Black and brown neighborhoods, according to the city's voter turnout information, making up a large portion of who's been left behind in the city's development.

The city recently proposed a $115 million tax increment financing district to invest in a host of development projects in the South Side.

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is currently being built, and, when completed, the Black Business Hub is expected to support a minimum of 100 Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

"It's about time," said Reyes before taking a jab at Rhodes-Conway's budgeting. "I'm concerned, though, about the long-term budget deficit. Let's be frank here, if it wasn't for the one-time money, the city would not have done this commitment."

Reyes emphasized the pending impacts the "one-time money" will have before being cut for time.

Systemic racial disparities, however, are still rampant.

For instance, the 2022 city housing snapshot found only 15% of Black households are homeowners, lowest among all the city's demographic groups.

Black students tested far below their peers in English language arts and math in 2020-21.

All three candidates agreed on needing to cut apart the current budget for any loose change.

"We're heading into really rough times. And I'm going to put it out into the public to make the decisions with me on what we have to cut. So we can maintain the police department, afford body cameras, so we can add overhead cameras to the city. Without detriment to the city itself," said Kerr, a Traffic Engineering Division technician for the city for 42 years.

"Every budget that I've put together has started with a pretty significant structural deficit, that's the reality of leading the city in the state of Wisconsin right now," said Rhodes-Conway. "It does mean that we have to do things like a vehicle registration fee, and look to the municipal services bill."

"We're going to have to make some really tough decisions in one to two years. I think we have made some decisions the past couple years that have brought us here," said Reyes.

If elected, Reyes would be the city's first Hispanic mayor. A former CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, she's held several additional high-profile positions, including deputy mayor and Madison School Board president.

The mayoral candidates are scheduled to gather for several forums in the coming weeks, organized by various constituent groups. The candidates' first forum was sponsored by several West Side neighborhood associations, discussing transit and safety.

The spring primary will be held Feb. 21. The two candidates who garner the most votes in that contest move on to the April 4 election.