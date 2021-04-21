New chapter: University Research Park Creates a Sustainable Future Packed with Discovery.

The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus. If you wanted to see the Wisconsin Idea in action, you could visit University Research Park. Taking a pioneering role in solving today’s problems while constantly looking ahead to build a future filled with the promise of discovery is the signature of the University Research Park.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a challenge that companies and scientists in the park eagerly embraced. As the pandemic deepened, at least six private companies and two UW-Madison research labs at the west-side park swiftly pivoted to launch pandemic-related projects.

“We are a place where solutions are born. When you see something like the pandemic hit the world with a shock, it really reminds you of how important it is to invest in life science research and development to be prepared to meet these kinds of challenges,” says Aaron Olver, managing director of the park, which is home to more than 125 companies employing about 4,100 people.

Nurturing and expanding collaboration and a sense of community is vital – for pushing the boundaries of discovery and to enriching the Madison area.