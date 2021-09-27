UnityPoint

A 2018 study on social, cultural and historical influences on Black breastfeeding found “there are potential contributions of generational, cultural and historical factors.” The study specifically mentions slavery and “wet-nursing” as detractors from breastfeeding.

“The average slave gave birth multiple times during adolescence, and then was forced into forced labor about two weeks later. So, this idea that there's space for Black women to rest and heal and bond with their baby, that's been completely devalued throughout the history of our society. We actually have never recovered from that, “said Muldrow. “You have to have a conscious conversation about what does it look like to recover and reclaim. It means, yeah, breastfeeding, but it also means having the financial reality and the housing and the employment support and the space and the equipment to pump and the different things that you need to support you in breastfeeding.”

While Meriter offers many avenues of support, like breastfeeding classes and lactation consultants, there is more that we need to do, which is why hearing experiences like Ali Muldrow’s are so valuable. Learning and change occurs through listening to the experiences of Black women and hearing from them what kinds of programs of support would be the most beneficial to them.