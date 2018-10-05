Teams know what they’re in for when they play Penn State. They’re going to face a lot of shots, spend a lot of time in their own zone and have to deal with a physical group.
So it probably doesn’t matter the Nittany Lions don’t have a returning all-league player this season. It remains to be seen how they’ll deal with losing leading point-scorer Andrew Sturtz, who signed a free agent deal with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.
But they return players who combined to score 109 goals last season for the nation’s third-ranked scoring team. Five returning players scored at least 10 goals a year ago.
Penn State may end up closer to the race to secure home ice than the race for the Big Ten championship, but it should have the firepower to compete.
The regular-season champion earns a bye to the league semifinals, while teams in second, third and fourth place host first-round quarterfinal series. Minnesota, UW and Michigan State had to go on the road for the playoffs last season, but each has reason to believe it’ll be able to reverse that in 2018-19.