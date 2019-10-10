Jan. 1 | USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, Mich.
BEHIND THE BENCH
Former Rensselaer coach Seth Appert is in his fourth season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and his second year coaching the group of 23 players that makes up this year's Under-18 Team.
FIRST STAR
Left wing Ty Smilanic (above) is one of the Under-18 Team's biggest NHL draft prospects after a year when the NTDP had eight first-round picks. Smilanic committed to Denver, but the Pioneers broke ties last year; Regina owns his major junior rights in the Western Hockey League.
SCOUTING REPORT
Three players on the Under-18 Team have made oral commitments to the Badgers: center Tanner Latsch, defenseman Daniel Laatsch and goaltender Noah Grannan. The Under-18 Team plays games against United States Hockey League teams as well as in international competition leading up to the Under-18 World Championship in April. The Badgers agreed to play this year's game at USA Hockey Arena in exchange for three future games at the Kohl Center.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Under-18 Team has won two of its past three games against the Badgers, including a 6-2 victory on Jan. 12 that featured two goals from Cole Caufield and one by Alex Turcotte.